Alley controversy prompts county site visit

In a Regular Meeting of Grimes County Commissioners Court Wednesday, May 3, commissioners postponed action on a request by Stan Apostolo of Apostolo & Associates, Inc. and the Roans Prairie Improvement Association to vacate a number of streets and alley ways in Roans Prairie in order to conduct a site visit.

The streets in question are Napoleon Avenue, Williamson Street between Sixth Avenue/ SH 90 and Napoleon Avenue, Johnson Street between Sixth Avenue/SH 90 and Napoleon Avenue and portions of the 20-foot alleys running through Blocks 24, 33 and 38.

During public comments, neighboring property owners Lupe Finke and Steven Klawinsky reiterated objections presented at the April 5 court focusing on access to the SH 90/SH 30 intersection in the event of an accident as well as the premature nature of vacating those streets and alleys given the growth Grimes County faces.

Apostolo had countered claims that access would be blocked and said he’s been paying taxes and maintaining the streets and alley ways for 20-plus years.

He said, “I’m only asking to eliminate property that we maintain and actually own both sides of those alleys and those streets.”

Pct. 2 Commissioner David Tullos who hosted a meeting between the property owners April 14, said, “We were unable to reach any sort of consensus. This is not a typical vacate one-road request. This is six different, distinct portions of the roadway that will impact that area of Roans Prairie.”

County Attorney Jon C. Fultz advised the court of a “significant wrinkle” regarding a specific portion of Napoleon Avenue saying that in 2008 that property passed in trust to Grimes County from the Roans Prairie Improvement Association.

Citing former Judge Betty Shiflett’s concerns about vacating property without a replacement and incurring condemnation costs later, Fultz said, “If you decide these vacations are appropriate, to come back and do something different is extremely costly to the County or Roans Prairie. Just because someone makes application doesn’t mean the court is required to approve it.”

Meetings may be viewed in their entirety at https://grimescountytx. granicus.com.

Other court action:

•Approved ConsentAgenda Items which included a Communication Line permit for MidSouth in the Richards area, Monthly Report for March, Treasurer’s List of Claims and Bills, payroll and budget and/or line-item transfers.

•Received quarterly report from Texas A&M AgriLife Extension agents Andrea Wright and Carla Hayes.

•Received a report from Maintenance Manager Rodney Floyd related to the jail, the old county clerk’s office and fuel budget overruns. It was noted $100,000 will be budgeted in 2023-2024 for demolition of Navasota “morgue” at CHI St. Joseph Grimes.

•Approved Certificate of Occupancy prepared by county legal staff, signed by a licensed building inspector and designated county judge as signatory.

•Approved requests by Shiro and Todd Mission VFDs for early fourth quarter payment of contract stipend.

•Approved Special Road Use Permit for MTX Materials on CR 201.

•Received Road & Bridge report.

•No action taken regarding Brazos Electric Cooperative’s Environmental Report related to Carlos substation expansion.

•A workshop will be scheduled to consider revisions to Grimes County Road & Bridge operations policy and procedures, discuss Municipal Utility Districts and pending legislation impacting local control.

•Approved the Interlocal Agreement for housing inmates and increasing the daily rate of $50 to $75.

•Took action on salary structure related changes. See related article page 3.

•Approved appointment/ reappointment of Sherrie Barratt, Marilyn Bettes, Phillip Cox, Sherry Fauth, Dr. Ronnie Gonzalez, Chief Deputy Martha Smith, Deputy Kristi Tucker and Brenda Williams as members of the BVCOG Criminal Justice Advisory Committee for two year terms.

•Approved selling approximately 8 acres behind the Grimes County Pct. 3 Annex on Veterans Memorial Drive in Navasota. The method of sale will be placed on the May 17 agenda.

•Approved placing the Grimes County Annex on E. Buffington in Anderson for sale. The method of sale will be placed on the May 17 agenda.

Burn Ban: The burn ban remains lifted.