American Pickers to film in Texas

CORRECTION
August 21, 2024 - 00:00
News
The American Pickers are returning to Texas where they plan to film episodes of The History Channel hit television series throughout the area in October 2024. American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in ...

