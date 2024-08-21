Anderson–Shiro CISD calls $60 million bond election

Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
August 21, 2024 - 00:00
News
Anderson–Shiro CISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted to approve the recommendation of the ASCISD bond committee to call a $60 million bond election in November. The $60 million bond includes building a new elementary school and renovating the existing elementary school to be used as a junior high campus. Currently the ...

