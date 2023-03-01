Anderson begins survey for grant application

Door-to-door surveys will begin in Anderson beginning March 2, for a Community Development Block Grant.

The Town of Anderson is preparing an application for state and federal funding for community development and infrastructure projects through the Texas Department of Agriculture. As part of the process, representatives from GrantWorks Inc. will be in the community performing a survey of area residents to gather needed information for the grant.

Anderson Mayor, Karen McDuffie asks for the community’s cooperation with the survey team. The survey team includes Garrett Hines, Kirk Dibbens, Curtis Techur, Michael Miralrio, Cloy Richards, Javier Zambrano, Anthony Covacevich and Thomas Amaro. You may ask them for formal identification.

For more information or concerns, call Anderson Town Office, 936-873-3102. If you need assistance after hours or on the weekend contact Mayor McDuffie, 936-827-9422.