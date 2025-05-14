Anderson discusses, bids farewell to clerk

The May 8, Anderson City Council meeting, Anderson City Council marked a moment of continuity and modest change. Aldermen Bessie White and Harold Minor were sworn–in to continue serving 2 more years in their current seats and Marc Benton took the oath for his second term as mayor. All positions ...

