Anderson Holiday Fest BEST ONE YET

The third annual Anderson Holiday Fest, presented by Charlie Diggs Entertainment, in historic downtown Anderson raised the bar for the annual event with its best year yet. Aaron Watson headlined a talented group of artists including Jason Cassidy, Rick Trevino, Honeybrowne and more. See more photos on page 15.

Examiner photo by Ana Cosino

The community gathered to celebrate the 2020 holiday season at the annual Anderson Holiday Fest. Vendors filled the streets and a festival guitar auction including signatures from the performers raised $20,000 for various local charities.

Examiner photos by Matthew Ybarra