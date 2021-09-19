Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
NEVER FORGOTTEN
Hey Brad, can you dig it?
Anderson-Shiro FFA receive scholarships

Four Anderson-Shiro FFA members recently applied for the extensive Texas FFA Scholarship process. There were 1,029 applicants and 144 received scholarships ranging from $2,000-20,000. Together these seniors were awarded in excess of $200,000 in Scholarship monies Pictured front row left to right: Abby Ross, Alexia Ngov, Emily Daigle, Kynlee Stephens, Maryn Lara and Delaney Pavelock. Back row: Kyndal Bohnert, Zane Moriarty, Skyler Woods, Kelvin Adair, Landon Stem.

