USPS going electric
Published 1 day ago
Last updated 1 day ago
Anderson-Shiro FFA students area contest bound

November 16, 2022 - 00:00
News
    Brooklyn Byars-Cosby, Morgan Moriarty, Hannah Abraham, Will Abraham
    Sage Price, Landon Jarvis, Hannah Wawarofsky, Cyleigh Mancuso, Hayden Zimmerman
    Avery Hulsman
    Emberly Hulsman
    Emberly Hulsman, Camden Kolby, Spencer Dempsey, Keaton Soltow
    Maddox Parker, Morgan Moriarty, Hayden Zimmerman, Mason Kolby, Lily Miller, Lauren Welch
    Will Abraham, Avery Hulsman, Angela LeBlanc
    Wacey Bay, Mason Kolby, Marcos Espinosa, Gerardo Olguin, Josey Imhoff, Saige Marshburn

Anderson-Shiro FFA students competed at the Blackland District contest and are now area bound. They will be traveling to the area contest at Blinn Saturday, November 19.

 

Public Relations – 1st place

Brooklyn Byars-Cosby, Morgan Moriarty, Hannah Abraham, Will Abraham

 

Ag Advocacy – 1st place

Sage Price, Landon Jarvis, Hannah Wawarofsky, Cyleigh Mancuso, Hayden Zimmerman

 

Job Interview – 1st place

Avery Hulsman

 

Greenhand Creed – 1st place

Emberly Hulsman 

 

Greenhand Quiz – 1st place

Emberly Hulsman, Camden Kolby, Spencer Dempsey, Keaton Soltow

 

Senior Quiz – 1st place

Maddox Parker, Morgan Moriarty, Hayden Zimmerman, Mason Kolby, Lily Miller, Lauren Welch

 

Radio – 1st place 

Will Abraham, Avery Hulsman, Angela LeBlanc

 

Senior Ag Skills – 3rd place

Wacey Bay, Mason Kolby, Marcos Espinosa, Gerardo Olguin, Josey Imhoff, Saige Marshburn

 

