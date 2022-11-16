Anderson-Shiro FFA students area contest bound
Anderson-Shiro FFA students competed at the Blackland District contest and are now area bound. They will be traveling to the area contest at Blinn Saturday, November 19.
Public Relations – 1st place
Brooklyn Byars-Cosby, Morgan Moriarty, Hannah Abraham, Will Abraham
Ag Advocacy – 1st place
Sage Price, Landon Jarvis, Hannah Wawarofsky, Cyleigh Mancuso, Hayden Zimmerman
Job Interview – 1st place
Avery Hulsman
Greenhand Creed – 1st place
Emberly Hulsman
Greenhand Quiz – 1st place
Emberly Hulsman, Camden Kolby, Spencer Dempsey, Keaton Soltow
Senior Quiz – 1st place
Maddox Parker, Morgan Moriarty, Hayden Zimmerman, Mason Kolby, Lily Miller, Lauren Welch
Radio – 1st place
Will Abraham, Avery Hulsman, Angela LeBlanc
Senior Ag Skills – 3rd place
Wacey Bay, Mason Kolby, Marcos Espinosa, Gerardo Olguin, Josey Imhoff, Saige Marshburn