Anderson-Shiro students enjoyed storytelling night at the Anderson-Shiro Elementary Library. Reading and story hour is every Tuesday in July from 6-7 p.m. All Anderson-Shiro students and family are welcome. The library is open Tuesdays from 4-7 p.m. throughout the summer. Children four and under must be accompanied by an adult. Contact Mrs. Parrott for more information, jparrott@ascisd.net. Courtesy photos