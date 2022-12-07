Anderson woman killed in accident

PLANTERSVILLE – A 63-year-old woman from Anderson was killed during a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Justin Ruiz stated the preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 2:55 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, a 2010 Dodge Ram truck was traveling westbound on Texas State Highway 105. A 2016 Kia Sportage was traveling eastbound and attempted to turn onto Farm-to-Market Road 1774 but was struck by the Dodge.

The driver of the Kia, Leticia Bonilla, 63, of Anderson was taken to St. Joseph Health Grimes County in Navasota where she succumbed to her injuries. The passenger, Raul Bonilla, 59, of Anderson, was taken to CHI St. Joseph Regional Health in critical condition.

The driver of the Dodge, Edgar Garcia Almaguer, 29, of Brenham, was treated for minor injuries and released. The passenger, Hector Martinez, 19, of Brenham, was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.