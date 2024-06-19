Anguiano accepts 15–year plea

ANDERSON — A 44– year–old Navasota man, Margarito Anguiano, pleaded guilty to Sexual Assault of a Child June 12, and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Navasota school resource officer, Crystal Martin, was informed Sept. 25, 2023 of an outcry from a 14– year–old student who reported the sexual abuse.

