Anguiano accepts 15–year plea

June 19, 2024 - 00:00
ANDERSON — A 44– year–old Navasota man, Margarito Anguiano, pleaded guilty to Sexual Assault of a Child June 12, and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Navasota school resource officer, Crystal Martin, was informed Sept. 25, 2023 of an outcry from a 14– year–old student who reported the sexual abuse.

