Annual Kid Fish May 14

Kid Fish 2022 will be Saturday, May 14 from 8 a.m. until noon at Patout Pond in the Dove Crossing Subdivision in Navasota. Bring your fishermen and fisherwomen out and have some fun!

Registration is free and begins at 8 a.m. the day of the event. Kid Fish 2022 is hosted by the City of Navasota with assistance from Kid Fish Foundation, Navasota Noon Lions Club, Republic Services, and Navasota Kiwanis Club.

The first 100 registrants will receive a free Navasota Kid Fish t-shirt. Kid Fish Foundation will provide fishing equipment. City staff and volunteers will help with knot tying, casting and fish identification. Trophies will be provided for the winners of each age category.

For more information, contact Navasota City Hall, 936-825-6475.