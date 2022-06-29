Another west side annexation gets thumbs up

The Navasota City Council held a Regular Meeting Monday, June 27, and after a public hearing with no comments against, approved Ordinance No. 997-22, a voluntary annexation application submitted by Miriah Caskey on behalf of Anthony Cunneen. The newly annexed 2.875 acres are located on the City’s west side along SH 105 West and adjacent to the Fly Away Field subdivision.

The property owner’s replat application was approved at the June 9 meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission at which time Development Services Director Lupe Diosdado advised that the property owner is working with a developer for the construction of a gas station and convenience store.

Katkoski named admin officer

City council approved the appointment of Navasota Fire Chief Jason Katkoski as the administrative officer authorized to perform the duties of the City Manager in his/her absence or in the event of his/her inability to do so.

The position is required in Article V of the Navasota City Charter and was previously held by Assistant City Manager/Police Chief Shawn Myatt. Myatt recently accepted the position of Chief of Police with the City of Bellmead and his last day with the City of Navasota was June 15.

Other council action:

•Approved the second reading of Ordinance No. 996-22 designated the alleyway between W. Washington Avenue and W. McAlpine Street as oneway north.

Reports from City staff/ officials to council

•Human Resources Director Peggy Johnson introduced new Public Works Administrative Assistant, Babiana Tovar.

•Received a final report on the TxDOT Crosswalk Project from Director of Utilities Jennifer Reyna. Work to be completed July 1.

•Received update on hot mix and chip seal street project from Director of Streets and Sanitation Jose Coronilla.

•Received reminder from Mayor Bert Miller of Freedom Fest on Friday, July 1 celebrating July 4 Independence. Activities begin at 6 p.m. with parade downtown, followed by live music provided by the Brown Sugar Band at 7 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Public comments: Resident Lari Oubre presented her concerns about lack of enforcement of animal leash law and discussed confrontations she’s had with unleashed dogs in town and at August Horst Park. She also reported an unsatisfactory response from police dispatch when called.

View city council meetings in their entirety at www.navasotatx.gov/city-council/pages/meeting-videos.