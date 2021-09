Examiner photos by Matthew Ybarra: Former Navasota Artist in Residence and Navasota Library employee Apinya Srikhwanthong imprinted the hearts of many in Navasota with her artwork and infectious smile. Apinya is returning to California and a “See You Again” party and mural celebration was held in her honor Monday, Sept. 13, at the library. Apinya’s last work of art was painting a mural at the library.