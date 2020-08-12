Appraiser presents county tax numbers

Grimes County Commissioners Court held a Regular Meeting Wednesday, Aug. 5. All commissioners were present.

Grimes Central Appraisal District Chief Appraiser Mark Boehnke, and Assistant Chief Appraiser Shannon Sanders, presented the 2020 Certified Appraisal Roll and Assessment Roll Grand Total Report to Grimes County commissioners Wednesday.

According to Boehnke’s report, the total taxable value after deductions for over-65/disabled persons tax ceiling is $3,053,584,675. The estimated tax levy for over-65/disabled persons is $1,732,279.

The tax rate for 2019 was $0.530261 per $100 valuation and has remained unchanged for approximately seven years. Adopting this tax rate would generate approximately $1,288,374 more revenue than last year based on a 96% collection rate. The total tax levy for 2019 was $18,082,966.

The “no-new-revenue tax rate,” or the rate which will bring in the same amount of revenue as last year based on the same properties, excluding improvements, is $0.501060/$100. This would generate approximately $423,973 more revenue than last year based on a 96% collection rate.

The “voter-approval tax rate,” or the maximum allowed without voter approval, is $0.551976/$100. With a 96% estimat

With a 96% estimated collection rate, this rate would generate approximately $1.1-$1.9 million more than last year.

Commissioners are currently conducting budget hearings and are required to adopt the county tax rate by Sept. 30

Voter registration software change

Elections Administrator Lucy Ybarra advised commissioners that the process is underway to replace the current voter registration software, VOTEC, effective 9-30-20 with TEAM, Texas Election Administration Management software. According to Ybarra, the county currently pays approximately $12,000 for VOTEC and TEAM is free.

When asked by County Judge Joe Fauth about the impact of operation on the Nov. 3 General Election, Ybarra said, “It doesn’t hurt it, if anything it makes it easier.”

Due to the additional week added, early voting will begin Oct. 13, Ybarra said the cutoff for voters to register is 5 p.m. Oct. 5.

Courthouse change order

Commissioners approved a Change Order in the amount of $321,368.00 for interior work at the Grimes County courthouse that includes plaster, paint, and stairwell work.

According to Maintenance/Project Manager Al Peeler, $297,941.53 will be covered by the Texas Association of Counties (TAC) for damage done by Hurricane Harvey. Peeler said the remaining $23,426.47 is provided for in his current budget.

Burn ban

The burn remains lifted.

Other court action:

• The Grimes County Covid-19 Walk Up test sites will be located at the Progressive Center, 615 W. Virginia in Navasota, and at the Anderson City Hall, 415 Hill Street. Testing will be available Monday, Aug. 10, through Wednesday, Aug. 12, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• Approved Consent Agenda Items that included Treasurer’s list of claims and bills and payroll.

• Recognize Commissioner Chad Mallett for five years of service and Emilie Robinson, clerk in Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 office, for 20 years of service.

• Received an update from Maintenance/Project Manager Al Peeler on the Grimes County courthouse restoration, mold remediation at the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office and construction of the Grimes Justice and Business Center.

• Tabled approval of eligible precinct presiding election and alternate judges for the 2020-2021 election year pending Aug. 10 committee meeting.

• Approved request by Road & Bridge Engineer Harry Walker to go out for bids for annual contracts for flexible base, hauling, bridge labor, tree trimming, mowing, fuel, and culvert.

• After a public hearing at 8:45 a.m. with no comments against, commissioners approved the replat of King Oaks, Sec. 1, Lots 7-9 and King Oaks, Sec. 1, Lots 117-119, in Pct. 1.

• Table action on the replat of King Oaks, Sec. 2, Lots 256 and 257 R.

• Approved the newly created personnel policy related to county-mandated COVID-19 testing, which is reimbursable under the CARES Act, and discussed possibility of assisting school districts with COVID-19 related learning needs from CARES Act funds in categories 4, 5 and 6.

• Commissioner Barbara Walker summarized a Zoom meeting she and Commissioner Chad Mallet participated in with Grimes County EMS Coordinator David Lilly, CHI St. Joseph’s Grimes Hospital, City of Navasota, and the Navasota ISD to discuss status of the hospital and EMS services and possible future needs of council nursing homes and the school district. Walker advised the meetings will be held twice monthly.

• Commissioner David Dobyanski advised that Aggieland Animal Shelter has agreed to design a foster program in Grimes County. They already have an agreement with Grimes County for spay/neuter services. Grimes County Animal Rescue will pay for food and vet fees of the animals going into a foster situation.