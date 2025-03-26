April proclaimed Child Abuse Awareness Month

The Plantersville Board of Aldermen, in conjunction with the Grimes County Child Welfare Board, passed a resolution recognizing the month of April as Child Abuse Awareness Month. Pictured from left: Plantersville representatives Sonya Johnson, John Greenwood, Kim Allphin, Mayor Karen Hale, Marilyn Bettes, Suzan Jones and Child Welfare Board Vice-President,

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!