April Yard of the Month

Navasota Garden Club presented the Yard of the Month award for April to Theresa and Kevin Clark for their home at 1904 Alamo Drive in Navasota. The landscaping features Dianella Flax Lily, Driftwood Roses, Knockout Roses, Hawthorn bushes, Vinca flowers, Macho Ferns and Texas Lilac runs along the fence. ...

