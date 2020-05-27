Are you counted yet?

At the Tuesday, May 26, Navasota City Council meeting, Mayor Bert Miller issued a reminder to the community to respond to the 2020 Census. According to Miller, the State response is at 60%, “so quite a few people have not responded yet.”

Miller said, “Probably within a few weeks, if you have not responded to the census, more than likely you will get a knock on your door because everybody will be counted, in some form or fashion, in one way or another. That includes anyone living in your house at this time.”

Miller cautioned that those with post office boxes will not receive a census in the mail and said, “It’s up to you to go to www.2020 census.gov, hit that button, and in no more than five minutes, you’re done.”

Miller, city staff and a few Navasota residents recently participated in the creation of a three-minute YouTube video, with segments in English and Spanish, explaining the census’ importance and how being counted benefits the community.