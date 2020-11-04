ASCISD teachers receive incentive allotment payouts

ANDERSON – Anderson-Shiro CISD presented fi ve teachers with their fi rst payout in the Teachers Incentive Allotment Plan Monday, Oct. 26.

The TIA Plan was funded in House Bill 3 (HB3) by the 86th Texas Legislature in June 2019. HB3 established an optional TIA Plan with a stated goal of a six-fi gure salary for teachers who prioritize teaching in high needs areas and rural district campuses.

Teachers are classifi ed in one of three categories – Master Teacher, Exemplary Teacher or Recognized Teacher. Yearly payouts in each category include: Master Teacher ($12-32K), Exemplary Teacher ($6-18K) and Recognized Teacher ($3-9K).

Two ASCISD teachers were categorized as Master Teachers, Nicole Lolley and Amanda Sechelski. Three were classifi ed as Recognized Teachers, Andrew Borski, Dana Wagner and Donna Gessner. No teacher was categorized as an Exemplary Teacher.

ASCISD Superintendent Scott Beene said this process did not just happen overnight as many years of hard work and dedication have been poured into the plan ASCISD developed and sent for approval to the Texas Education Agency.

The selection process ASCISD uses is the teacher evaluation system, T-TESS, and a student growth measure which is the Student Learning Objectives (SLO). The combination of these two measures determines a level of effectiveness each teacher has in the classroom. ASCISD has been using this same measure for a number of years with small payouts from the United States Department of Education through a couple similar grants.

“To me this system just makes sense for a small rural school. We generally struggle to recruit staff and now with the opportunity to receive $20,000 plus payout bonuses each year for fi ve years, it helps us to compete with the larger districts just a short drive away,” stated Beene.

Beene said ASCISD has a long list of great reasons for educators to be a part of the Owl Family, and the TIA adds another great recruiting tool to ASCISD’s system.