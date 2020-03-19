ATM thieves arrested after multi-county pursuit

Two Harris County residents were arrested after attempting to break into a local Automated Teller Machine (ATM) early Monday morning.

Navasota Police Officers responded to BBVA Bank, 603 East Washington Avenue in Navasota, Thursday, March 19, and observed two suspects attempting to break into the ATM. As officers approached, the suspects fled on foot and then evaded in a vehicle.

Officers pursued the vehicle onto Texas State Highway 6 southbound. After an extensive pursuit, the suspects stopped on Texas State Highway 290 in Harris County.

Officers arrested two suspects, Jeremy Johnson, 24, of Missouri City and Kyerica German, 21, from Houston. Both suspects were charged with Evading on Foot (Class A misdemeanor), Evading in a Motor Vehicle (State Jail Felony) and Theft of an ATM Machine (1st Degree Felony).

The suspects were booked into the Grimes County Jail. Assisting Navasota Police were The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, Waller County Sheriff’s Office and Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Due to the State of Texas being declared a state of disaster March 13, by Governor Greg Abbott, certain criminal offenses can be enhanced one-degree.