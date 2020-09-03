Autistic male with suicidal tendencies missing from Grimes County

Grimes County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) are seeking assistance in locating a missing 23-year old male from Anderson who is autistic.

According to GCSO the missing male is Matthew Reardon, a white male, 6-foot 3-inches tall and approximately 135 pounds. Reardon has long dark hair, a short moustache and goatee and was last seen wearing a red shirt, jeans and no shoes. According to Reardon’s mother he has made statements about being suicidal.

Sheriff Don Sowell stated the victim was last seen at his residence on Texas State Highway 3090 west of Farm to Market Road 244. It is believed Reardon may have walked to College Station. Sowell said search crews are using dogs to search a wooded area near the location Reardon went missing.

Anyone with information about the location of Reardon are urged to contact GCSO, 936-873-2151.