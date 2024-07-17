Bedias man killed in accident

BEDIAS — A 57–year–old Bedias man was killed Tuesday evening in a single vehicle accident near CR 131 in Bedias.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sargent, Justin Ruiz, said a 2013 Cadillac SRX was traveling westbound on Crossroad Drive approaching the Y intersection that connects with CR 131. The vehicle continued straight through the intersection, through a fence, and struck a tree.

Michael Gardner was pronounced deceased on scene by Grimes County Justice of the Peace Christopher Acord.