Bedias man killed in accident

Leonard receives FFA Lone Star Degree
Published 2 days ago
Last updated 2 days ago
By Matthew Ybarra Managing editor
July 17, 2024 - 17:07
News

A 57–year–old Bedias man was killed Tuesday evening in a single vehicle accident. 

BEDIAS — A 57–year–old Bedias man was killed Tuesday evening in a single vehicle accident near CR 131 in Bedias.

 

Texas Department of Public Safety Sargent, Justin Ruiz, said a 2013 Cadillac SRX was traveling westbound on Crossroad Drive approaching the Y intersection that connects with CR 131.  The vehicle continued straight through the intersection, through a fence, and struck a tree.

 

Michael Gardner was pronounced deceased on scene by Grimes County Justice of the Peace Christopher Acord.

