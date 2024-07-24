Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Stringo violations result in prison
Next article
Mango Punch! brings the energy

Bedias man killed in accident

July 24, 2024 - 00:00
Posted in:
News
Article Image Alt Text

BEDIAS — A 57–year– old Bedias man was killed Tuesday evening in a single vehicle accident near CR 131 in Bedias. Texas Department of Public Safety Sargent, Justin Ruiz, said a 2013 Cadillac SRX was traveling westbound on Crossroad Drive approaching the Y intersection that connects with CR 131. The vehicle ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2024