Benefit for Burton shooting victim

A benefit is being held for Bradley Locke at Washington County Tractor, 1004 Texas State Highway 6, in Navasota Saturday, June 26, beginning at 11 a.m.

Locke was the victim of a shooting at a convenience store in Burton Sunday, May 2. While on a relaxing bike ride with two of his close friends, the trio stopped at a local store and noticed a suspicious man sitting in his parked car near the store. Locke waited while his friends entered the store and the suspicious male opened fire shooting Locke multiple times then drove off.

Locke was air-lifted to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan where he underwent emergency surgery. Due to the bullets and debris, Locke lost a kidney, suffered severe internal bleeding in his stomach and leg and damage to his pancreas. Locke is making progress but has a long road to recovery.

Locke, an employee of Washington County Tractor in Navasota needs financial assistance as he recovers. He has already missed a substantial amount of work and won’t return for the foreseeable future. In addition to ordinary expenses, Locke now has hospital bills as well.

The benefit includes chopped beef sandwiches, a blood drive, music, games, a whiskey raffle and a silent auction.

Learn more about Locke’s story and how you can donate by visiting the GoFundMe page set up for him, www.gofundme.com/f/for-bradley-locke.