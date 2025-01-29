Benton named to Centenary Dean's List

Anderson–Shiro alumni, Duncan Benton, was named to the Centenary College Dean’s List for the Fall 2024 semester. The school in Shreveport, Louisiana honors students who achieved a grade–point average of 3.5 or higher with a minimum of 12 semester hours. Benton is the son of Carter and Dr. Jamie Benton ...

