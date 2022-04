It was a sweet victory for the Navasota Lady Rattler soccer team defeating the La Grange Lady Leopards, 2-0, Friday, March 25, at Bellville High School. This is the first time in program history the Lady Rattlers have defeated the Lady Leopards, and this one earned the squad the 4A Bi-District Championship. See full recap on page 13. Examiner photos by Matthew Ybarra