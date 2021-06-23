Body found behind Dairy Queen

The body of a 2006 Navasota High School graduate, David Stolz, 33 of Navasota, was discovered behind Dairy Queen in Navasota Saturday, June 19.

Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt stated at approximately 2 p.m. Navasota Police Department was notified of a deceased male in the parking lot behind Dairy Queen, 706 East Washington Avenue, in Navasota.

Foul play is not suspected in the death. “We obtained video footage and Stolz was alone at the time of his death,” stated Myatt. Myatt said an autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

In 1997, Stolz, at age nine, was severely burned in a cabin fire near White Switch Road just south of Navasota in Brazos County. During the fire Stolz suffered second and third-degree burns over 80% of his body. He was flown to Shriners Burn Institute in Galveston. According to his obituary, as a young adult, Stolz began to give back to Shriners. He began to work at the Shriners Summer Camp’s as a camp counselor.

Stolz’s obituary is available on page five of this week’s edition.