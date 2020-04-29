Body of missing man found near TRF

TODD MISSION – The body of a missing college student from Katy was found Tuesday, April 28, near the Texas Renaissance Festival in Todd Mission exactly a year after he was reported missing.

Harris County Homicide Investigators, Texas Rangers and Grimes County Deputies were led to the body of Zuhyr Kaleem, a 21-year old who was reported missing April 26, 2019 by his family. Kaleem’s body was located on Loblolly Lane, approximately 4.5 miles from the Texas Renaissance Festival.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office revealed Kaleem may have been murdered during a drug deal and that his body was disposed of. The first two arrests in the case were made over the weekend. Jose Varela and Austin Walker, both age 21, admitted to being involved in the murder.

In addition to recovering Kaleem’s body Tuesday, detectives also arrested a third suspect. Eric Aguilar, age 22, was charged with capital murder.

Gannon Gotlieb, 23 from Plantersville, lives on the property where the body was found and was arrested after admitting to burying the body. He is charged with tampering with evidence/ human body.