BOIL WATER ADVISORY

Special to The Examiner
Posted in:
News

Public Notice to Boil Water

 

Due to a water line break at the corner of Railroad Street and Johnson Street, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required our water system, City of Navasota, PWS ID Number 0930001 to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption. 

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. 

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice. 

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact the City of Navasota at 936-825-6475 or after 5:00 p.m. 936-825-6410. 

 

