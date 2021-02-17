Boil Water Notice affecting county

Several portions of Grimes County are under a “Boil Water Notice” due to inclement weather causing power outages and a water main break that caused all of Navasota to lose water.

Navasota, Anderson, Roans Prairie, Shiro and Richards are all currently under a “Boil Water Notice.”

Anderson Water Company said due to power outages in the area and frozen pipes its customers in Richards, Shiro, Roans Prairie and Anderson are affected by the “Boil Water Notice.” The company released a statement on Facebook, “Even with generators going while power was out in Anderson overnight, we had a few pipes freeze over. We currently have crews working to thaw and build up pressure to restore service. We are working in all four towns today (Feb.16) to get water restored as soon as possible.”

The city of Navasota has been under a “Boil Water Notice” since a water main brake that left residents without water Thursday, Feb. 11. Due to inclement weather the city has been unable to submit a water sample to the lab for testing.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption.

To find out more about the “Boil Water Notice” residents in Anderson, Richards, Roans Prairie and Shiro may contact Anderson Water Company, 936-873-2941. Navasota residents may contact the city ofNavasota, 936-825-6475.