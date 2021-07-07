Bollin indicted for shooting Trooper Tovar

ANDERSON - Larry Winston Bollin, 27 from Iola, was indicted Wednesday, June 30, by a Grimes County Grand Jury for attempted capital murder of a peace officer and aggravated assault on a public servant.

On Thursday, April 8, Bollin went on a mass shooting spree that began at Kent Moore Cabinets manufacturing facility in Bryan. At approximately 2:30 p.m., Bryan Police responded to 350 Stone City Drive in Bryan for reports of a shooting with several injured. When officers arrived, Timothy Smith, 40 of Bryan was deceased on scene and four others were shot and critically injured.

Bollin, the suspected gunman, fled the scene making his way to Grimes County. Department of Public Safety Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar, of Madisonville, responded to the 19000 block of Farm-to-Market Road 39 in Iola where Bollin was heading after fleeing Kent Moore Cabinets. Tovar was met with gunfire and suffered a gunshot to the face. He was air-lifted to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan.

Bollin was apprehended in Grimes County near County Road 117 in Bedias and was transported to Brazos County Jail. Multiple firearms were recovered from Bollin’s home by investigators. The amount or type of firearms has not been released but officials said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is conducting traces on all weapons seized.

Tovar underwent emergency surgery and is recovering. Multiple tributes and fundraising events have been held in his honor.

Bollin was indicted by a Brazos County Grand Jury Thursday, June 17, on multiple charges including murder and five-counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on a $3.2 million bond.

In-person Jury trials in Grimes County were set to resume in July after COVID-19 concerns halted jury trials in 2020.