Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
A Bash to remember! 11th Annual Texas Birthday Bash
Next article
Go Texan 17th Annual Crawfish Boil
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Published 3 days ago
Last updated 3 days ago
Read so far

Braxton striking out cancer

By Matthew Ybarra Managing editor
March 08, 2023 - 00:00
Posted in:
News
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Examiner photo by Matthew Ybarra Braxton Castillo threw the ceremonial first pitch at Grimes County Little League Opening Ceremonies March 4. The 4-year-old is ready to strike out cancer

Hundreds of players surrounded 4-year-old Braxton Castillo as he aimed the ceremonial first pitch at Grimes County Little League Opening Ceremonies March 4.

 

Last season Braxton, the son of Eugene and Riley Castillo, played his first season of baseball, but over the summer life threw him a curveball. While celebrating July Fourth, Braxton injured his shoulder. He complained about shoulder pain that would come and go, despite numerous x-rays, injuries were not evident. 

 

In October 2022, the source of Braxton’s shoulder pain was revealed. He was diagnosed with Pre B-Cell Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL). The family said they are thankful to the Lord for presenting the shoulder pain allowing a relatively quick diagnosis with only 3-months passing. 

 

Although temporarily placed on the injured-reserve list, Braxton is preparing for an epic return to his favorite sport. He is in the midst of a two-and-a-half-year chemotherapy treatment. Doctors remind the family this is a curable diagnosis. 

 

Braxton is competing against cancer one pitch at a time and when he shuts out cancer, he will return to the field strong enough to take on any opponent.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2023