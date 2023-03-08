Braxton striking out cancer

Hundreds of players surrounded 4-year-old Braxton Castillo as he aimed the ceremonial first pitch at Grimes County Little League Opening Ceremonies March 4.

Last season Braxton, the son of Eugene and Riley Castillo, played his first season of baseball, but over the summer life threw him a curveball. While celebrating July Fourth, Braxton injured his shoulder. He complained about shoulder pain that would come and go, despite numerous x-rays, injuries were not evident.

In October 2022, the source of Braxton’s shoulder pain was revealed. He was diagnosed with Pre B-Cell Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL). The family said they are thankful to the Lord for presenting the shoulder pain allowing a relatively quick diagnosis with only 3-months passing.

Although temporarily placed on the injured-reserve list, Braxton is preparing for an epic return to his favorite sport. He is in the midst of a two-and-a-half-year chemotherapy treatment. Doctors remind the family this is a curable diagnosis.

Braxton is competing against cancer one pitch at a time and when he shuts out cancer, he will return to the field strong enough to take on any opponent.