Brazos Valley Giv es 2021 has begun

Brazos Valley Gives is a local day of giving with the intent to gather community support for the nonprofits in the Brazos Valley through financial giving on Oct. 19 with early giving already underway.

Brazos Valley Gives is 18 hours of online giving that brings the region together on one day and as one community to raise critical funding and awareness for nonprofit organizations throughout the Brazos Valley. Powered by the Community Foundation, Brazos Valley Gives provides citizens and businesses with an easy platform to support the mission and “good works” of local nonprofit organizations that serve the Brazos Valley. Brazos Valley Gives empowers individual donors and business leaders to come together to support causes close to their hearts, and on this day, everyone can be a philanthropist.

This day of giving where you live is powered by the Community Foundation, and all donations pass-thru directly to the donor’s charity(ies) of choice. The goal for Brazos Valley Gives is $750,000.

Several Grimes County nonprofits are participating in Brazos Valley Gives to raise money for their respective organizations.

Grimes County Organizations

Grimes County Health Resource Commission (GCHRC): This organization works with seniors, families and individuals to help them find services they need. They also help people with getting medications, food, assisting with utilities when possible. GCHRC offers transportation to the doctor, pharmacy, grocery store and other health related locations. In addition, they have a senior meal program where they deliver meals to homebound seniors to allow them a hot lunch. GCHRC works with people to assist them in getting medical treatment or devices. They work to form partnerships with other agencies and organizations to bring needed services into Grimes County.

Navasota ISD Education Foundation

The mission of the Navasota ISD Education Foundation is to generate and distribute resources to the Navasota Independent School District to enrich, maintain, and expand programs needed to meet the District’s stated mission of excellence in education. They have a huge impact on student success and teacher interaction with the innovative grants that are applied for. Grants distributed provide for basic needs that the regular budget cannot cover. Since inception in 2003, the foundation has returned over $900,000 to all campuses of Navasota ISD.

Navasota George Washington Carver Alumni Association

The Navasota-George Washington Carver High Alumni Association (NGWCAA) is a non-profit Organization whose purpose is to promote the development of members of the community in a way that enriches lives and that leads to the development of the whole person. It also exists to further a lasting friendship among all ex-students and friends of the former George Washington Carver High School. This purpose is achieved through continued reunions, community outreach, afterschool, and Saturday enrichment. They also Award scholarships to assist qualified graduating seniors in furthering their education to pursue a productive career.

Navasota Theatre Alliance

Bringing the joy of live theatre to the Brazos Valley, with outreach acting troupes, youth performers, seasoned actors, and new and budding thespians, NTA theatre has nurtured and embraced all who have come to learn and practice the craft of theatre and theatre arts. Through a full season of quality entertaining performances, NTA welcomes their audience to join them inside their intimate traverse stage with audiences on either side of the performance space. NTA presents four live G to PG-13 Main Stage production each year. They offer summer theatre camps for youth that culminate into two Main Stage productions presented by the campers. Special events are presented throughout the year including Lanterns & Legends, a living history event in October to celebrate the lives of those whose final resting place is the Historic Oakland Cemetery in Navasota.

Grimes County Animal Rescue, Inc.

Grimes County Animal Rescue is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that intends to build and operate an animal shelter for the rescue and placement of stray dogs and cats in

Grimes County. Grimes County Animal Rescue is dedicated to helping the abused and neglected animals they encounter on a daily basis. They believe in the power of spay and neuter programs that work at the source of the problem and have been able to offer the community lowcost spay and neuter vouchers through a partnership with Aggieland Humane Society.

Two Rivers Heritage Foundation

Two Rivers Heritage Foundation endeavors to learn, teach, conserve, and celebrate the natural and cultural heritage of Texas, particularly that area located between the Brazos River and the Navasota River in Grimes County, and to ultimately establish a repository for preservation of historical documents and artifacts which created and influenced Navasota and its surrounding region to be made available for research , study, education, and the enlightenment and gratification of all people.

City of Navasota Foundation for Community Projects

Management of the community of Navasota formed the foundation to fund municipal projects that enhance the quality of life and services that benefit the citizens of the City of Navasota. This foundation enables citizens and donors to contribute to the quality of life of citizens of Navasota.

For more information about Brazos Valley Gives and to donate, visit https://www.brazosvalleygives.org/index.php.