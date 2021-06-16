Breaking the law

A Navasota Police Officer was seriously injured by a teenager during a disturbance call on New York Street Saturday, June 12.

Just before 5 p.m., Navasota Police Officers were dispatched to a disturbance call at the 800 block of New York Street. Officers attempted to detain 17-year old Ja’Tavion Crawford of Navasota.

Crawford resisted the officers and during the scuffle Officer Michael Stover was seriously injured. H e w a s transported by ambulance t o Scott a n d White Hospital in College Station where he was treated for a broken leg. No other individuals were hurt during the scuffle.

Crawford was transported to Grimes County Jail, charged with resisting arrest/detention, a Class A misdemeanor.