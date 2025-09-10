BREAKING: Navasota pursuit ends in College Station

COLLEGE STATION — A Wednesday morning pursuit involving multiple agencies ended on the Texas 6 northbound feeder road in front of Academy Sports.

According to radio traffic, Navasota Police Department initiatedthe pursuit around 10:30 a.m. The pursuit continued onto Texas 6 north reaching speeds of 100–110 miles per hour. The fleeing vehicle exited and reentered the highway multiple times before finally having tires spiked on the northbound feeder road in front of Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Officers executed a pit manuever and the driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, the driver was apprehended.

Multiple wreckers have been requested. More details will be released as they are available.