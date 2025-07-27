Brenham man killed on 105

A 37-year-old Brenham man was killed Friday night when his vehicle was struck on Texas 105 East near FM 1748.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant, Justin Ruiz, said around 6:33 p.m., July 25, a 2006 Ford F-150 was traveling westbound on Texas 105 East in rainy conditions.

Ruiz said for a reason that is unknown, the driver of the truck was nearing a curve and failed to stay in a single lane.

The left front of the truck struck the front left side of a 2017 Ford Fusion that was traveling eastbound.

The driver of the Fusion, Louis Cummins, 37 of Brenham, was pronounced deceased on scene by Grimes County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Lester Underwood.

The driver of the truck, Isaiah Martinez, 26 of Brenham, was transported to Baylor Scott and White in College Station with suspected minor injuries.

Ruiz said the accident is still being investigated.