Bubba Can Cook this weekend

Winner number two of the 2nd Annual St. Joseph’s Catholic Church 52-week gun raffle was drawn Sunday, Sept. 5. The winner of a Browning Buck Mark .22 LR is Larry Phillips of Wimberly. The next drawing will take place Sunday, Sept. 12.

The Grimes County Mobile Food Bank will be open Thursday, Sept. 9 from 9:30- 10:45 a.m. at the Grimes County Expo Center in Navasota. Any resident of Grimes County will be served and will only need to show their driver’s license when they complete the once a year Client Assistant Intake Form. If you have any questions, email Chris Albright, caanavasota@ gmail.com.

This weekend will be a Fanthorp Inn Focus Weekend, Sept. 11 and 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., located at 579 S. Main St. in Anderson. Sam Houston stayed at the Fanthorp Inn many times during his illustrious career. Stop by the inn this weekend to learn about the relationship Henry Fanthorp had with this Texas icon. The event will include the return of the silver tipped cane and silver pocket watch given to Fanthorp by Houston, the first time it has been displayed at the inn in over a decade! Interpreters from the Sam Houston Memorial Museum will be on site performing dueling demonstrations throughout the day.

The Friends of Grimes County invite you to one of their annual fundraisers, Bubba Can Cook, set for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 10 and 11, at the Grimes County Expo Center. Bubba Can Cook is the 15th annual Music Festival and Barbeque Cook Off to assist with raising funds for the communities in Grimes County for special projects. This event was planned to encourage people within Grimes County to assist with scheduled projects within communities throughout Grimes County and keep their donations “here at home” for projects benefiting children, seniors, and community projects. They anticipate 70 or so cook-off teams. There will be live music throughout the day Friday and Saturday, live auction and raffle. The Friends of Grimes

County is a Certified 501c3 Charity Organization and your donation is a legal tax deduction. They will gladly supply you with a receipt for tax purposes. Any contribution to the auction or raffle will have your company name. Sponsorships are also available: Gold - $500, Silver - $250, Bronze - $100 - You can sponsor one of the bands, trophies, or just a general sponsorship or donation. If you have any questions, want to volunteer or be a sponsor, want to donate an auction or raffle item, or assist with this very exciting event, and please contact: Dianna Westmoreland at 10114 CR 314, Navasota, TX 77868, ostrich@txcyber.com, 936-825-8095 or 713-254- 5470 or Geralyn Backhus at gbackhus@navasotatx.gov., 936-825-1570.

Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: Sept. 9 – Marshall Calhoun, Amanda Arrington, Virginia Sellars, Brandon Cook, Diane LeFlore, Zane Moriarty, Booker T. Paulhill and Tessa Kitkoski; Sept. 10 – Rosie Calhoun, Kynlee Stephens, Austin Lavergne, Gaston Lamascus and Alejandra Olguin; Sept. 11 – Harry Brennen, Kelley Tagudin, Sofi Teston, Marinela Prado and Payton Igo; Sept. 12 – Marian Lyde and Hanna Walkoviak; Sept. 13 – Kim Abatie, Austin Derrett, Ray Wood, Zack Hurst and Pastor Dan Schoessow; Sept. 14 – Dalton Sechelski, Demi Van-Horn and twins Aidan and Eli Backhus; and Sept. 15 – Roger Vezurk, Judy Foster and Tony Lara.

Happy anniversary to those celebrating this week: Sept. 9 – Jason and Melissa Marek, 15 years; Sept. 10 – Bradley and Rachel Klawinsky, 10 years; Sept. 11 – Dennis and Joanie Wehmeyer, 45 years; Sept. 11 – Lavearne and Geralyn Backhus, 17 years; Sept. 12 – James and Kayla Ellis, 6 years; and Sept. 13 – Sloan and Bailey Sechelski, seven years.

I was so saddened to hear of the passing of Kim Moritz. Kim was employed by the Grimes County Appraisal District and all the years that I was Mayor, I worked closely with Kim. I enjoyed knowing her and admired the knowledge and friendliness she showed in dealing with the public and especially me. Kim’s persona and bubbly attitude will be missed by so many. Our condolences go out to Kim and her sweet family.

If you have special news about what goes on in your family or life, let me know by calling (936) 870-6842 or email me at gailmsowell@yahoo.com.