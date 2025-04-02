Bumpous named new county EMC

On April 1, Dione Bumpous took the reins of Grimes County Emergency Management Services. She replaces David Lilly who retired March 31 after serving as the county’s Emergency Management Coordinator (EMC) for 13 years. Bumpous has a Bachelor of Arts in Emergency and Disaster Management, is certified as an Intermediate ...

