Burglars sentenced to prison

ANDERSON – Two burglars, in separate incidents, pled guilty before 12th District Judge David Moorman Tuesday, June 21, and were both sentenced to prison.

Jared Talley was sentenced to 15 years for a burglary April 1, 2020 and Jeremiah Duggan received a 12-year sentence for a burglary Dec. 27, 2020. Both were previously convicted felons.

Jared Talley

Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a burglary on CR 213, south of Richards, on April 1, 2020.

The homeowner reported extensive theft including firearms, electronics, tools and clothes. Investigators discovered a receipt at the scene which led them to a store where video surveillance was obtained which identified a suspected vehicle.

Talley and Jada Westerman were identified as suspects. Investigators learned Talley recently provided tree services at the location of the robbery. He and Westerman were associates and methamphetamine users. Investigators built a strong case using technology and witness statements. Westerman confessed to the robbery during an interview and also implicated Talley.

Jeremiah Duggan

On Dec. 27, 2020 Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a burglary in progress on CR 316, east of Navasota.

Homeowners reported finding a man inside the residence. He left once the homeowners returned, but a revolver was immediately noticed missing.

Deputies located the suspected vehicle nearby and initiated a traffic stop. The stolen revolver was located in Duggan’s vehicle. He confessed to taking the firearm from the residence.

GC Assistant District Attorney, Courtney Cain, prosecuted both cases. “When you steal from someone’s home and violate their sense of security, our office takes that very seriously,” explained Cain. “Both of these men are guilty of this crime. In Talley’s case, the victim lost personal items that will never be replaceable. Both men were using illegal drugs at the time of their crimes. I hope these prison sentences give the victims a measure of justice.”