Burglary suspects captured on video

BY MATTHEW YBARRA

Managing editor

Navasota Police Investigators are working to identify suspects who burglarized a local restaurant.

Officers were notified by the owner, that McGinty’s Best Thing Smoking, on the 1200 block of South LaSalle Street was burglarized between 4-5 a.m. Sunday,Aug. 21. Video footage from the restaurant showed two male suspects entering the restaurant through a window then fleeing through the front door with a cash register and tip jar. Anyone with information related to the investigation are urged to call Navasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, 936-825-6410 or Grimes County Crime Stoppers, 936-873-2000.