Business owner values work ethic, giving back

Navasota business owner Monty Montgomery loves Navasota! In fact, this bornagain Christian, Mason and Vietnam veteran believes so firmly in ‘shopping local’ that if the empty light comes on while he’s in Bryan, he waits till he’s back home in Navasota to gas up!

The business philosophy of Monty’s Air Compressor Sales & Service, the company Montgomery owns with partner Bobby Shaw, is to treat people the way you want to be treated. As Vietnam veterans, both men also believe in giving back to those who put life and limb on the line for others. Add to that a forgiving nature, some may find these values to be out of place in this age of selfies and victimhood.

A head for success

Montgomery’s life mirrors that of many other ‘Boomer’ males who worked with both their hands and head and kept a stiff upper lip when the going got tough.

Discharged from the service in 1969, Montgomery resumed civilian life working for well-known companies like Carrier and Caterpillar before returning home to Mauriceville, Texas, “Crawfish Capital of the World,” where he and a buddy launched the successful Cardinal Lift Truck. Later, Montgomery moved to Austin where he parlayed a $500 investment into his new startup, Hill Country Equipment, eventually worth $245 million.

Entering his 60s, Montgomery’s Aggie connections drew him to Navasota and his present location at 411 E. Dickson Street where he and Shaw sell and refurbish tanks and replace motors and pumps.

A helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War, Montgomery continues to deal with the bullet that went through his chopper and into his foot. He’s had nine surgeries and downplayed the upcoming No. 10, scheduled a few days following this interview after reinjuring the foot from a fall in the shop.

No victim here

Montgomery’s life could have taken a different direction. His father was a tugboat captain, and his mother made some decisions that took her out of his life, placing him in the care of another for a while. Eventually, Montgomery and his parents became a “family” and he cherishes the time spent with his father who came off the boats and worked as a dispatcher. His 24-off/24-on schedule allowed for some quality father-son time.

Montgomery said, “We worked on mechanical things. We had a hot rod we raced. I learned the value of what you’re supposed to do in life. He was a good, good guy. My mom was OK, she turned out to be a good mother. All of that was behind her and I never blamed her one bit.”

He continued, “I came up really taking care of myself. Never been in jail. Even with all the things I’ve been through, I would never take something from somebody. I wouldn’t steal. I don’t blame anybody. My mother and dad are dead, and I wish they were still alive.”

Knowledge to share

Montgomery enjoys the multicultural neighborhood in which his shop is located - visiting with neighbors, fixing bikes and airing up tires for the youngsters. As someone who can sell ice to an Eskimo and turn a handsome profit, Montgomery has a strong desire to pass on his knowledge but has reservations about the work ethic of those coming up. His observation has been they want a paycheck but are less inclined to put in the work, preferring to play on their phones and iPads. Montgomery said, “I would hire a young man if he came in here and wanted to work. I would appreciate it if I could mentor some kids. I’d love to pass on what I know. I don’t see any leadership ability in the younger generation. I think it’s sad and it comes down to the parents, really.”

Montgomery considers time together spent in activities like fishing and hunting as teaching moments.

He said, “If he (father) does that, the other things he’s doing are probably going to be good for his son.”

Giving back

Montgomery has a heart for law enforcement, firefighters and EMS. At home, he proudly flies his flags and his yard sign signals his support of first responders.

While you won’t find Montgomery or Shaw on any boards or commissions, they give back in their own way.

Montgomery said, “I’m willing and able to help anybody with the City, the County, law enforcement, whatever, I’ll help them out and give them a compressor. Even a business in Navasota.”

As for Navasota’s growth and the changing landscape, Montgomery said, “I moved here because it’s a nice little town.”

He continued, “I think it’s good for the city but it’s not what I came here for. I really do think it’s good and I applaud them for what they’re doing.”

As for the success of Monty’s Air Compressor Sales & Service, he said, “One right after another, they’re going out the door!”