Can’t handle the heat May 22, 2024 - 00:00 Posted in: News IOLA — Iola Board of Trustees heard from multiple community members during their May 15 meeting who were upset about air conditioning issues at the elementary campus. Many of the concerns were just recently brought to the board following a band banquet in the elementary cafeteria. Some of the concerns were ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!