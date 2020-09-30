The Grimes County Democratic Party is hosting a candidate forum Wednesday, Oct. 7 at Navasota City Hall, 200 East McAlpine Street. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the event will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The community will have the opportunity to hear from candidates for Navasota City Council as well as other candidates that will appear on the ballot.

For further information about the event, contact Grimes County Democratic Party Chair James Harris, 936-825-4846.