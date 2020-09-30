Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Workforce Solutions, Blinn offering free classes
Next article
Navasota National Night Out 2020
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Candidate forum Wednesday, Oct 7

Special To The Examiner
Posted in:
News

The Grimes County Democratic Party is hosting a candidate forum Wednesday, Oct. 7 at Navasota City Hall, 200 East McAlpine Street. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the event will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The community will have the opportunity to hear from candidates for Navasota City Council as well as other candidates that will appear on the ballot.

For further information about the event, contact Grimes County Democratic Party Chair James Harris, 936-825-4846.

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2020