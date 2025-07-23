Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Caperton earns coach of the year

July 23, 2025 - 11:33
Navasota High School girl’s junior varsity track coach, Madilynn Caperton, won the Texas Girls Coaches Association 1A–4A Sub–Varsity Coach of the Year Award for 2024-2025. She was presented the award at the TGCA Summer Clinic in Arlington July 14. She is pictured with Lady Rattler head girl’s track coach Jersey ...

