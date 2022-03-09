CAT-ASTROPHE

PLANTERSVILLE – Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigators rescued 136 cats from deplorable conditions at a Grimes County home in Plantersville, Wednesday, March 2.

Grimes County Pct. 2 Constable Blake Jarvis said an eviction warrant notice that was in the works for several years was served to Karen Babel. “She was given ample notice and time to vacate the premises,” explained Jarvis. Jarvis said several horses, goats and other animals were removed from the property on County Road 341 in Plantersville, but the owner stated she had nowhere to relocate the cats.

Jarvis stated Babel agreed to sign a waiver to relinquish ownership of the cats. “Our office contacted Houston SPCA to request assistance with the removal and relocation of the cats.”

Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigators rescued 136 cats and kittens, including two pregnant felines. The cats were abandoned at the Grimes County home filled with debris, feces and urine. Some of the cats were found hidden inside dressers, closets, walls, the chimney, in the garage, while others were discovered roaming outside.

Officer Jimmy Armatys with Grimes County Pct. 2 said he is unsure if criminal charges will be filed. “Living conditions for the animals were deplorable, but they were in fair shape,” he said. “Some of the cats had upper reparatory infections because of all the urine smell and living conditions, some had mites, and all of them had fleas.”

The cats are now safely in the care of Houston SPCA where they will receive individualized treatment by staff veterinarians.

Armatys said this is one of the largest rescues he has been a part of with another memorable rescue several years ago. During that rescue he said they removed over 200 miniature ponies from property on Texas State Highway 30 in Navasota. They returned years later to remove dogs from the same property.

Jarvis said he is grateful that Houston SPCA is willing to work with Grimes County to assist in a rescue of this magnitude. “We don’t have the resources or manpower to handle a rescue this size with just our department. Houston SPCA is a great resource and we appreciate all their help.”

Houston SPCA is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit that operates solely on donations. They are not affiliated with any other animal welfare organization, locally or nationally. Find out more about the services they offer and how you can volunteer or donate by visiting www.houstonspca.org.