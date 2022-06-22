Celebrating freedom

Examiner photos by Matthew Ybarra: The 19th of June Association hosted their annual Juneteenth parade Saturday, June 18, in historic downtown Anderson. The day continued with a barbecue lunch and a rodeo. "Juneteenth has never been a celebration of victory or an acceptance of the way things are. It's a celebration of progress. It's an affirmation that despite the most painful parts of our history, change is possible-and there is still so much work to do." Barack Obama