Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Luna hired to lead lola Elementary
Next article
NPD search for stolen wrecker
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Celebrating freedom

Posted in:
News
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text

Examiner photos by Matthew Ybarra: The 19th of June Association hosted their annual Juneteenth parade Saturday, June 18, in historic downtown Anderson. The day continued with a barbecue lunch and a rodeo. "Juneteenth has never been a celebration of victory or an acceptance of the way things are. It's a celebration of progress. It's an affirmation that despite the most painful parts of our history, change is possible-and there is still so much work to do." Barack Obama

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2022