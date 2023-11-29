Chamber Ag Breakfast Dec. 6

Grimes County was founded on agriculture, and ag business remains one of the largest revenue sources. In an ever-changing world, there are numerous developments that may have positive or negative impacts on agriculture. The Navasota Grimes County Chamber of CommerceAg Breakfast, Wednesday, Dec. 6, beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the St. Stanislaus Parish Hall in Anderson, aims to keep Ag communication at the forefront.

From beef cattle ranches, farmlands, poultry, apiaries, exotic hunting ranches, feed production etc., Grimes County agriculture continues to thrive. Once a rural county, Grimes County is attracting new residents, developers, new business and more.

Chamber Director, Lucy Ybarra, said it is imperative to have communication locally, at the state level and nationally to ensure the voice of agriculture continues to be heard. “Reestablishing ag breakfast in Grimes County is a great way to keep agriculture communication at the forefront,” she said. “We want to keep a clear line of communication open between local ag businesses and those who represent Grimes County at the state level.”

At the ag breakfast, attendees will hear from a panel of local Ag Business owners, get an update from Grimes County, and recognize local leaders developing the next generation of Ag businesses, farmers, ranchers and more.

Guest Speakers

There will be four guest speakers, Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth III, Ryan Fritsch of Fritsch Cattle Company, Navasota Livestock Auction owner Greg Goudeau and Mid Tex Livestock Auction owner, John Atkinson.

In addition to serving as Grimes County Judge, Fauth is also a cattle rancher. He served as Mid-Coast Santa Gertrudis Breeders International President for two terms from 2011-2016, has been on the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo - Speakers Committee, since 1994 and is a Lifetime Member and Lifetime Committeeman of HLSR.

Fritsch and his wife, Angie, and their two children, Chip and Paige, reside in Washington County. He has over 20 years’ experience in cattle sales and production and has actively worked with both Navasota Livestock Auction and Mid Tex Livestock Auction since 1998.

Goudeau, and his wife Rose, have four children, Gabby, Kolton, Levi and Tanner. He has spent his entire life in Ag business. Goudeau obtained an Animal Science degree from Texas A&M University and is a gradate of Missouri Auction School.

Atkinson and his wife Sharon have two children, Austin and Molly. Originally from Wharton, Atkinson has spent a lifetime working in Agriculture and Ag business.

Reservations Required

The Ag Breakfast is free thanks to sponsors, but attendees must make reservations by Monday, Dec. 4. Reservations may be made online at www.navasotagrimeschamber.com or by calling 936-825-6600.

Sponsors for the event include Mid Tex Livestock Auction, Navasota Livestock Auction, WC Tractor, Producers Cooperative Association and Texas A&M AgriLife.