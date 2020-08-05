Chamber board confronts COVID-19 with a successful retreat

The Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce recently held its annual board retreat at The Annex at Omaha Ranch in Stoneham, taking on the COVID-19 issue head-on. Acting as facilitator for the meeting was longtime B/CS Chamber President Royce Hickman.

Significant discussions throughout the full-day event were directed at how the virus has affected many of the area businesses and the various activities that the Chamber has employed since the outbreak to provide relief and support to those businesses. The discussions then led into how the Chamber will continue to respond to needs of its members post-COVID.

“Our activity over the past few months has had to focus on getting information out to our members, helping them through this period,” said Chamber Executive Director Johnny McNally. “Although we are missing the personal contact right now, we have to do things differently that will still allow us to do our mission.”

Board members looked at ways to increase outreach using new technologies and a variety of communication channels to achieve the broadest reach among Grimes County businesses and citizens. Director Marilyn Bettes pointed out that “not everyone in the county is able to hear the local radio station broadcast and may not see the newspaper.” Bettes continued that certain segments of our communities are not connected online. That reality, she stressed, creates the need for additional outreach efforts on the part of the Chamber of Commerce.

Other topics tackled by the board included volunteer involvement, online programming, and the change in member needs, each addressed with a “new normal” in mind due to COVID-19. “What is key during this time is communication, information, and business promotion,” according to event facilitator Royce Hickman.

The Chamber of Commerce is comprised of approximately 300 members from every sector of the local business community. The Chamber is governed by a diverse and committed Board of Directors who meet monthly to oversee the operations of the Chamber and help shape its future.