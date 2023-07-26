Chamber recognizes council

Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lucy Ybarra and her assistant Anne Marie Wood recognized Plantersville City Council at their regular meeting July 20.

“One of the things that we are trying to do is visit our local government and make sure that you guys are aware of our partnership with you guys and also recognize some of the things you are doing well,” said Ybarra.

Ybarra said they began recognizing businesses and government who are doing something well several months ago with “pop-in” visits. They are usually surprise visits, but Ybarra said, “you do not surprise elected officials.”

“We wanted to recognize what you guys do as a whole,” she said. “You work consistently with Judge Fauth and commissioner’s court. You work consistently with Harry Walker and Road and Bridge to get things done. Sometimes we don’t always get the outcome that we want but one of the things we really like that you have pushed really hard on is what we do for our local businesses.”

Ybarra added she and Mayor Hale have conversed about attracting new businesses to the area. She said one thing she appreciates is the way new developers support the chamber and noted The Cedars recently joined the chamber.

The presentation included popcorn and a note of appreciation for all council members and a commemorative book for Mayor Hale who is ex-officio for the chamber. Ybarra explained that the chamber works for everyone in Grimes County.

Council action

Council approved payment of bills totaling $2,224.12 for occurred town attorney fees and road and bridge.

Planning is underway for a presentation on road repairs for next month’s meeting. So far, a preliminary Post Office Road repair estimate from United Excavation is $38,450 not including testing and other fees. Instead of continuing to use patches, asphalt reclaiming is being looked at, which would grind up asphalt and reset with a two-inch layer on top.

Alderman Frank Dean requested a look into having the town attorney present when the town is voting on any ordinance/law. Dean saw fit that the attorney is available in case anybody had questions about the meaning of a new law. Further discussion/ approval was voted to be postponed.

The CBDG-MITMOD project has been signed by the mayor and submitted to the Texas General Land Office for approval. The application is requesting a $500,000 grant for roadwork. In two weeks, the application will be available for public viewing.

Plantersville approved a budget for the Treats on a Dirt Street Halloween event Oct. 26. A maximum budget of $1,000 was voted on for the event but doesn’t require the full amount to be used.

Posting notices for upcoming town hall meetings are changing. They will now be posted 72-hours prior to the meeting on the front and back of town hall, online at the town’s website and on Facebook. Previously, notices were also placed at the post office and fire department.

RFP, RFQ, architectural drawings, and various other city documents were approved for rehoming from the mayor’s office to a secure closet at the town hall building. An amendment was made to not hold the town government responsible of destruction of paper due to unforeseen circumstances such as a fire. The town hall building is covered by insurance.

The next regularly scheduled meeting is Aug. 21, at 7 p.m.