Chamber welcome Circle T

After months of transformation from what was for years the Circle H Store, the new Navasota Circle T gas station and truck stop celebrated its official grand opening and Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting Thursday, Sept. 3, at the corner of Highway 6 and Spur 515. Co-owner Kenny Trinh, who is partners with his brother, Brandon, spoke to a large crowd about opening their fourth Circle T store. Mr. Trinh cited the welcoming Navasota community, its great employees and the area’s growth expectations as primary reasons for investing here. The grand opening included raffles, free food and drinks, and food specials that are ongoing. Examiner photo by Matthew Ybarra